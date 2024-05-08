Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced the date and time for the GSEB HSC 12th Science and GUJCET Results. As per the announcement by Gujarat Board, the GSEB HSC Science Result and GUJCET Result will be declared tomorrow - May 9, 2024.
As per the official announcement, the result for both the 12th Science exam and the Gujarat Common Entrance Test will be declared at 9 PM on May 9. Once the result is declared, students will be able to download their scorecard from the official website - gseb.org.
How To Check GSEB HSC Science Result 2024
Visit the official website - gseb.org
On the homepage, enter your roll number to check your HSC Science Result
A new page will open with your Gujarat 12th Result displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
The GSEB 12th HSC Exams were conducted from March 1 to 26. As per reports, around 4,77,392 students appeared for the HSC Exam 2024. The results for the science stream will be declared tomorrow.
How to Check GUJCET 2024 Result 2024
Visit the official website - gseb.org
On the homepage, click on the link for GUJCET Result
Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details required
Your GUJCET Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.
The Gujarat Board conducted the Gujarat Common Entrance Test for BTech and BPharm admissions on March 31, 2024. The provisional answer key for the entrance exam was released on April 3 and the final answer key was released for students on April 9.
The result for the same will be declared tomorrow at 9 AM along with the board results for the science stream students.