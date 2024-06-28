Education

146 Indians Awarded Europe's Erasmus Mundus Scholarship

The fully funded scholarship covers the recipient's tuition fees, travel costs and living allowance.

146 Indians Awarded Europe's Erasmus Mundus Scholarship
info_icon

A total of 146 Indian students, including 75 females, have been awarded the prestigious Erasmus Mundus scholarship in Europe for the academic year 2024-2026, Delegation of the European Union to India said on Friday. 

A total of 2,603 students from 137 countries have been awarded scholarships for the Erasmus Mundus Joint for the two-year master's programme, which offers a study programme jointly delivered by an international consortium of higher education institutions, according to the statement.

2024 also marks the 20th anniversary of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's programme, a milestone that underscores the program's positive impact on students, higher education institutions, and countries beyond the EU, the statement said. 

According to officials, India has been the largest beneficiary of the programme, with over 2,000 students receiving the scholarship since its inception in 2004. 

Overall, more than 6,000 Erasmus+ short and long-term scholarships have been awarded to Indian students since the programme opened to international students in 2004, providing access to state-of-the-art education and research facilities, international exposure, and valuable professional networks, and therefore opening up wider professional opportunities, they said.

"Over 80,000 Indian students are studying in Europe, reflecting a growing appreciation for the continent's diverse academic offerings, rich cultural heritage, and unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional growth. The fact that India ranks as top recipient of Erasmus+ scholarship since its inception, despite its competitive nature, speaks volumes about the caliber of Indian students," said Hervé Delphin, Amabassador of European Union to India.  

"This is the start of an enriching and transformative experience for them. As they are about to study and live a unique experience in an EU country, they will also become ambassadors of the partnership between the EU and India. I wish them every success," Delphin added. 

The selected students will have the opportunity to study and conduct research at a minimum of two universities in different European countries, earning joint or double degrees in diverse fields such as sustainability, pharmaceuticals, engineering, quantum, data and various STEM and social science disciplines. 

The fully funded scholarship covers the recipient's tuition fees, travel costs and living allowance.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Return Of BJP’s Anti-Emergency Narrative
  2. Then And Now: The Irony Of Emergency Row
  3. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Delhi Received 25% Of Entire Monsoon's Rain In A Day, Says Atishi; Bomb Threat To Vistara Flight
  4. 'Ready For Discussion On NEET But...': Education Minister Pradhan After Lok Sabha Adjourned
  5. Vikram Misri Appointed Next Foreign Secretary Of India: 'China Expert', Private Secy To 3 PMs | Who Is He
Entertainment News
  1. As Mallika Sherawat Burns Calories, She Says ‘Path To Fitness Requires Discipline, Dedication’
  2. Will Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Add To BJP's Offensive?
  3. Sigourney Weaver To Be Feted With Honorary Golden Lion At Venice Film Festival
  4. Shalini Pandey Reveals Maharaj’s ‘Charan Seva’ Rape Scene Made Her ‘Anxious’: Didn’t Want To Be In A Closed Room
  5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In Raj & DK's Web Series 'Rakhtabeej'-Report
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma Hits Double-Ton Vs SA-W In One-Off Test; Javelin Thrower DP Manu Pulled Up By NADA
  2. Copa America 2024: Marcelo Bielsa Wants More From Five-Star Uruguay After Bolivia Rout
  3. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup Final: Five Encounters That Can Shape The Blockbuster Summit Clash
  4. Copa America 2024: Berhalter Says Weah Played Into Referee's Hands As Red Card Costs USA
  5. Who Are The Golden Boot Contenders At Euro 2024?
World News
  1. Prince Harry To Receive Pat Tillman Award For Service At 2024 ESPYS
  2. Xi Jinping Hails Panchsheel, Seeks To Expand China's Influence In Global South Amid Tussle With West
  3. What Is The Best Way To Prepare Milo Drink? Viral TikTok 'Guide' Sparks Debate
  4. India's Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing Regime 'Achieving Good Results', Says FATF
  5. BLACKPINK's Lisa Encourages Diversity, Internet Praises The ‘Rockstar’ For Inclusive Casting And Fair Pay | Music Video Out Now
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Delhi Received 25% Of Entire Monsoon's Rain In A Day, Says Atishi; Bomb Threat To Vistara Flight