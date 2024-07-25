CUET 2024 Result soon, Final Answer Keys Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on Thursday, saying that the results will also be declared soon.
The CUET is a standardised test in India conducted by the NTA at various levels for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate programmes in Central Universities and other participating institutes. It is also accepted by number of other State Universities and Deemed universities in India.
Originally, the CUET results were scheduled to be released on June 30 but the NTA delayed it amid with paper leak allegations involving NEET-UG, UGC-NET and CSIR-UGC-NET.
The CUET-UG exam WAS conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time across the country was cancelled in Delhi a night before the scheduled exam day over "logistical reasons". The exam was conducted in Delhi later.
CUET UG 2024 Result Date And Time
"The final answer key has been released and the result will be declared soon," news agency PTI quoted a senior official of the agency as saying.
The NTA had earlier announced that the third edition of the CUET-UG will be completed in seven days and there will be no normalisation of scores as all exams will be conducted in a single shift.
For 15 subjects, the tests were in pen-paper mode and for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in CBT mode. Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed and private universities this year.
In the first edition of the exam in 2022, the test was plagued by technical glitches. Tests for a subject were conducted over multiple shifts, due to which scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed their pleas seeking the cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden exam, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" on account of "systemic breach" of its sanctity.