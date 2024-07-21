Education

CUET Result 2024: NTA To Declare CUET UG Result, Final Answer Key Soon | How And Where To Download Scorecard

The CUET UG 2024 Exam as held from May 15 to 29 across various cities in India for nearly 14 lakh students. The results for the UG entrance exam are expected to be declared soon.

The National Testing Agency is expected to declare the Common University Entrance Test results soon for students. As per the latest reports, the CUET UG 2024 Results are expected to be declared next week.

Based on the latest media reports, the CUET UG Results are expected to be declared on July 22 (Monday). However, students must note that an official confirmation from NTA regarding the CUET Result date is awaited.

CUET UG Result, Final Answer Key Soon

Before declaring the CUET UG Results, NTA will first release the final answer key for students. Using the final answer key, students will be able to estimate their performance and marks in the undergraduate entrance exam.

Once the final answer key is released, NTA will then work towards releasing the CUET UG scorecards.

CUET UG Result 2024: How To Download CUET Scorecard

  • Visit the official website - exams.nta.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for CUET UG 2024

  • A new page will open, click on the link which reads "CUET UG Scorecard Is Live".

  • Enter your application number, date of birth and any other details asked for.

  • Your CUET UG 2024 Result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout for future references.

A re-test was also conducted for select students on July 19. Once the CUET UG Results are declared, students will proceed to register for the admission process across colleges and universities in India for undergraduate courses.

