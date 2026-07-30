Building India’s Future Through Universities

Modern universities are central to this transformation, producing knowledge, skilled talent and technological breakthroughs. History shows Silicon Valley did not emerge because California first built technology companies. It emerged because institutions like Stanford University and the University of California created an ecosystem where scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers could collaborate. Boston became one of the world’s greatest innovation hubs because Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology transformed the city into a magnet for talent and research. Singapore’s transition from a trading port to a global knowledge economy was supported by sustained investment in universities that now rank among the world’s best. More recently, China’s rise as a technological powerhouse has been fuelled by an ambitious effort to build globally competitive universities capable of producing cutting-edge research and world-class talent.