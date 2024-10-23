Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders

1. Leadership and Governance: Visionary leadership is fundamental to the success of any business school. The deans and directors of these institutions function as academic figureheads and strategic leaders, influencing the future trajectory of their schools. An effective dean must straddle both the academic realm and the corporate domain. They must comprehend the evolving dynamics of global commerce and align their institution accordingly. The deans of institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Lucknow, the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) at Delhi University, and the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) in Mumbai have been leading their schools with academic distinction and equipping their graduates to confront the challenges of a progressively globalised economy. They reconcile the necessity of upholding stringent academic standards with the imperative of remaining pertinent to the business sector’s requirements. Likewise, Xavier School of Management (XLRI) and Great Lakes Institute of Management in Chennai distinguish themselves in a saturated market by frequently depending on innovative curricula and strategic collaborations with industry. This long-term vision establishes this institution as a frontrunner in academia and industry.