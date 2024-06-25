APTET 2024 Results Today: Here Is How To Check Your Score

Andhra Pradesh School Education Department will announce Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 result (APTET 2024 result) on Tuesday (June 25). After the result is declared, the aspirants can check their result on the board’s official website aptet.apcfss.in.
The state-level teacher eligibility test in Andhra Pradesh was conducted from February 26 to March 9 this year. The board had also released provisional answer key on March 6. Later, after reviewing the objections, the final answer key was published on March 14.
The result is likely to be announced by the board in the evening.
Earlier, the APTET 2024 result was scheduled to be announced on March 14. However, it was postponed owing to the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) in Andhra Pradesh.
On March 30, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had ordered that the declaration of APTET results have to be deferred till the operation of the MCC in the state.
Here is how to check the APTET 2024 results:
2) Click on the result page.
3) Fill in the requested login credentials.
4) Check and download the APTET result.