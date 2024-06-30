Books

The Suitable Poet

Vikram Seth had first translated The Hanuman Chalisa for his now 90-year-old aunt and at her insistence, he agreed to publish it a decade later

The Suitable Poet
info_icon

Sit, drink your coffee here; your work can wait awhile.

You’re twenty-six, and still have some of life ahead.

No need for wit; just talk vacuities, and I’ll

Reciprocate in kind, or laugh at you instead.

The world is too opaque, distressing and profound...

—from Sit by Vikram Seth

We both laughed and drank coffee. I am not twenty-six. But there is still a lot of time ahead. Outside, the world continued being profound and distressing. A red book glowed in the lamplight. It is poet Vikram Seth’s translation of The Hanuman Chalisa that’s recently been published by Speaking Tiger Books.

He dedicated it to Bhaskar, a fictional character in his novel The Suitable Boy, who, as a young boy, learned the poem and as a young man, resisted the co-option of the Tulsidas poem and other religious texts by vested interests.

All reclamation is a leap of faith. Seth’s apartment is a labyrinth of bookshelves. There is place for everything. Even dead flowers and a stack of biscuits.

He had jokingly said the entry fee would be five Digha Malda mangoes. He had spent some years in Patna in Bihar long ago and had first recited a part of his translation of The Hanuman Chalisa almost a decade ago at the first edition of the Patna Literature Festival.

“To steel yourself against mangoes showed a degree of iciness that was almost inhuman,” Seth had written in his novel A Suitable Boy.

Strangers sent the mangoes from Bihar when I asked if anyone could send me some Malda mangoes from my home state. No iciness there. Mangoes can unite people.

Seth is a wanderer accumulating material for future nostalgias. That’s what he said in one his books. Mangoes are nostalgia.

The poet picked up a mango and smelled it.

“Ripe,” he announced.

null - null
The Lightness in All Things | Outlook's Editor Chinki Sinha in Conversation with Vikram Seth

BY Outlook Web Desk

We sat on little stools surrounded by hundreds of books and notebooks about thousands of people and places and emotions and animals and birds in those.

We spoke about translating the most beloved poem of Indians, the rising intolerance and why Seth decided to publish the translation of The Hanuman Chalisa.

“If I am such a beneficiary of translations, who am I to hug my translations close to myself,” he said.

He had first translated The Hanuman Chalisa for his now 90-year-old aunt and at her insistence, he agreed to publish it a decade later.

“I don’t share the vision to misuse it—a great, wonderful, sacred text—to do unkind, cruel, arrogant things because Hanuman was not an arrogant person; he did it in the service of someone else,” he said.

There was a lot more. About this and that.

But there is always another time for such tales about an encounter with a poet.

In the meantime, the green of the mangoes alongside the red of the book stood out.

Both ours to keep. Both ours to reclaim and reciprocate. With laughter and mangoes.

(Watch the full interview)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: India Wins T20 World Cup; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall Over Next 5 Days
  2. J&K: 8 Injured Including 6 Police Personnel After Mob Attacked Anti-Encroachment Drive In Kathua
  3. Love And Syllabus
  4. Delhi Rain Fury: Death Toll Rises To 11 As IMD Predicts More Downpour
  5. Explicit Videos Case: Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 8
Entertainment News
  1. Cinema Redefined: A South Asian Queer Pamphlet
  2. Read/See Between The Lines
  3. ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dies At 80, Friends And Fans Share Fond Memories On Social Media
  4. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  5. SonyLIV Sets 'Chamak: The Conclusion' For August 16 Release
Sports News
  1. IND Vs RSA, T20 World Cup: India Are World Champions - In Pics
  2. Euro 2024: Spain Coach De La Fuente Determined Not To Underestimate Georgia
  3. Euro 2024: Switzerland Coach Murat Yakin Says 'Knew We Would Destroy Italy If...'
  4. Euro 2024: Germany Coach Julian Nagelsmann Believes Hosts Will Not Feel Added Pressure
  5. Sports News Today LIVE: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Retire From T20Is Post WC Success; Max Verstappen Starts On Pole At Austrian Grand Prix
World News
  1. Ukraine-Russia War: 2 Children Among 12 People Killed In Latest Attacks By Moscow
  2. US, Europe Warn Lebanon's Hezbollah To Ease Strikes On Israel And Back Off From Wider Mideast War
  3. Taliban Terms Afghan Women Rights Issue As Country’s ‘Internal’ Matter
  4. US, Europe Warn Hezbollah To Ease Strikes On Israel Amid Risk Of Mid-East War Being A 'Catastrophe' For Lebanon
  5. ‘Violation Of Islamic Laws’: Pakistan Chief Justice Condemns Killing Women In The Name Of Honour
Latest Stories
  1. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
  2. Karnataka DCET Result 2024 Declared. Check Scores Here
  3. Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury
  4. Breaking News June 29 Highlights: Delhi Rains, Iran Election, NEET-UG 2024 & More
  5. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
  6. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  7. Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!
  8. 'Maharaj' Actress Shalini Pandey On The Controversy Around Junaid Khan's Debut Film: We Didn’t Do Anything To Disrespect Any Religion