Zendaya Says She And Tom Holland Once Got Out Of Getting A Speeding Ticket

"Euphoria" star Zendaya says she and Tom Holland once dodged a speeding ticket after the traffic police recognised her partner from their "Spider-Man" movies.

Zendaya, Tom Holland Photo: Harper's BAZAAR
The two-time Emmy winner made the revelation on the talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" where she stopped by to promote her upcoming romantic sports drama "Challengers".

Zendaya recalled she and Holland, who co-starred in three "Spider-Man" films, were once getting late for a spin dance class.

While Holland played Peter Parker/ superhero Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zendaya played Michelle/ MJ.

"Tom and I were rushing to a spin class … with my mother. I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class because I don’t do that. But we were going a little fast because we were running late,” she said.

But when they were pulled over for speeding, they were able to dodge the ticket.

“They recognised that he was Spider-Man, and we were fine. We got a warning, and everything was OK,” the actor added.

Zendaya and Holland, both 27, were first romantically linked in 2021 when the paparazzi took photos of them kissing in a car in Los Angeles.

Two months later, Holland made their relationship official on Instagram when he shared a photo of the two of them on Zendaya’s birthday.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up,” the caption read.

