World Sleep Day: TV Celebs On How Good Sleep Is A Must For A Healthy Mind And Body

Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown affected the way we have been living our lives. Our work culture also got affected, while most of us stayed cooped up at our homes. What also went for a toss is our sleep cycle which had an adverse effect on both our mental and physical health.

Today, on World Sleep Day (March 18) which celebrates the benefits of healthy sleep and raises awareness around sleeping disorders, celebrities share how they ensure taking enough rest. They also answer questions like whether they make it a point to sleep on time, the minimum sleep hours they maintain, how much a good sleep helps them and what makes them sleep peacefully.

Vijayendra Kumeria

I try to keep my sleep cycle fine by sleeping for 6 to 7 hours. I know it should be 8 hours, but it's quite difficult with the hectic schedule we have. Sleep is very important for your health, for you to be energetic the next day and for your body to function properly. So it is one of the most important things. I try to keep myself away from the phone before I go to bed. I don't watch any series, films or shows, or listen to news just before sleeping. I just calm myself down and meditate for 15-20 minutes before I sleep.

Adaa Khan

I used to go to bed at 9 at night now it has got pushed to 11 given my work schedule. Sleeping on time is as significant as waking up on time. Seven to eight hours of sleep is a must for me. I like to watch series before going to bed. But, I usually stay away from technology and have a good me-time before I crash. That’s the time when I look back at how the day was spent and things to look forward to the next day.

Ranaksh Rana

I ensure I get a minimum of 6 hours of sleep in a day. I was used to waking up at 4:30 am in the morning as a kid and I try to wake up early to utilise the day to the fullest. Good sleep is not only a mood enhancer but also a mind and body healer. Whatever you are doing, the output will be higher if you are well rested- physically and mentally. The trick is to compartmentalise and keep your worries away when you prepare yourself to sleep, otherwise it will become a vicious cycle. If I know that I have given my best that day and worked hard to the best of my abilities, it gives me a sense of satisfaction. One step at a time and being at it is my approach towards peace and hard work.

Somy Ali

My sleep habits vary depending on the calls I get from cops for victims seeking a safe space and other services my NGO (No More Tears) provides, therefore, unfortunately, I do not have a fixed sleep schedule. Sometimes I get calls as late as 3 am from detectives asking for help. Saturdays are my only day off so I get to sleep in and try to make up for the few hours I get during the week as much as I can. Granted sleep is pivotal to our health, but saving lives for me is more significant than getting eight hours of sleep. What can I say, it’s an occupational hazard, but worth it for sure.

Pragati Mehra

In my case, it's the other way round. With pandemic when one wasn't going anywhere it regulated my sleep pattern. There was a time I used to sleep 9 hours a day but now it's come down to 7 hours. I generally get to sleep without any fuss, so all is well. I can't stay awake beyond 12 at night. If I don't sleep well, I am cranky the next day.

Aalisha Panwar

At times we used to sleep late and wake up late and at times we were not sleepy at night because our body was exhausted because we were at home. And it's not very great to say that it is somewhere true that few people have been facing this problem till now, can't sleep at night. A few of my Industry friends are also facing such problems. And talking about myself I do face such a problem at times where I don't feel not sleepy till 2 in the morning and I have my plans for the next day. But I think we should never make it a habit. So I try my level best. And for that I practice Yoga, meditation, pranayam because these things help me keep my mind at the right place and give me peace. So whenever I'm in bed, my lights are out and I just doze off. And I always make sure that I get 7-8 hours of sound sleep. We need it for our brain, mental peace and for brain cells to work properly. And I dont think it's a very good decision to be dependent on pills just for sleep. One should always go for Yoga for this and have warm milk, and before sleeping if you'll have Turmeric milk even that helps. I've tried all these things during lockdown and that is why I know it. And if I'm shooting and I'm not able to have a proper sleep, I make sure to take quick power naps in between whenever I get time.

Saanand Verma

I always make sure that I sleep at least for 6 hours and normally I work very hard so I'm exhausted at the end of the day. I go to sleep the moment I hit the sack, so that is a blessing. I'm always living my life free from all the stress, I don't worry too much and take things as they come, enjoy every moment. So I get a very peaceful sleep every time. Our field of work is very uncertain. It always depends on the story, also what the scene or character demands, accordingly shooting schedules also vary. Sometimes we work round the clock. Given the nature of my job, if I'm unable to sleep at night, maybe have slept for three and half hours, I try to catch some sleep in between my shots whenever I get a break. The sleep quota needs to be completed. By the grace of god I don't need any assistance like sleeping pills or alcohol or meditation to doze off.

Hasan Zaidi

Well sleeping recharges every cell in our body. It is the most beautiful thing that one can indulge in. If all of us had a choice, I think at least I would be like a cat in the afternoon. Having said that earlier my sleep was undisturbed and it used to go for 8-10 hours, but having crossed 40, for some reason and I have discussed this with a lot of people in the same age group, who are facing a similar experience. So now 6-7 hours of sleep is like a luxury. I have this sleep cycle for the longest no matter what time I sleep, I always wake up between 6 to 7 am. When I wake up, I can't put myself back to sleep. But sleeping is beautiful. The body recharges especially if you work out, your recovery and muscle building and everything happens while you are asleep. Your cells rejuvenate and your mind is much better to take on the next day. Sleep as much as you can but don't overdo it.

Aparna Dixit

In the industry that we are in, the sleep cycles actually go for a toss with or without Covid. We have night shifts, early morning shifts, so many of us try to get sleep during small breaks on the set. So actually it's very difficult for actors to stick to a particular sleep routine. I make it a point to sleep on time if I am home except for days when we have to go out or weekends. But I know the importance of getting a good sleep for your physical as well as mental health. I try to stay away from my phone and social media 30-40 minutes before my sleep time. Also, I like to shower and meditate for a few minutes before I go to bed. It has helped me a lot.

Ayush Anand

I don’t have a fixed sleeping time as I worked in a call centre for 3 and half years, and my shift used to change every fortnight. I don’t sleep for long hours, as I have been shooting most of the time, so 5 hrs of sleep is good enough for me as I sleep very deep. It's so deep that even if someone blows a trumpet near me, I won’t wake up (Laughs). I make sure that I take a warm water bath before I go to bed. I like sleeping with my stomach full (I know most people do the opposite), but my last meal is basically on the bed before I doze off. So, a nice warm water bath followed by a nice big meal helps me sleep peacefully.

Hemant Chaddha

The lockdown has made me go for a disciplined lifestyle. My body works like a clock. I believe in waking up early because that’s the time I can connect with myself and my inner peace. Each human is different, but for me I need a minimum of 5-6 hours of sleep. I believe that’s a sufficient amount to provide me with enough energy throughout the day. I prefer to listen to calming music, or sometimes read a book. I keep my phone away to avoid distractions when I am sleeping.

Puja Agarwal

More than anything else in life, I love sleeping. I can sleep for 10-12 hours a day. I am a Piscean and love my dream world (laughs). When most people were sleeping late during the lockdown, I slept on time, woke up every day at 4.45 am to do my meditation, karate practice and surya namaskar.

Hansa Singh

I love my beauty sleep. That’s my real energy booster, which went for a toss during the first lockdown. I was in the USA time zone. During the second lockdown I came to the UK time zone. So, basically sleep is my most important fitness mantra too. I like to have proper 8 hours of sleep but there are days when I sleep for 12 hours at a stretch. I always listen to my body. Leading an over exerting lifestyle, you sleep easily. There are days when I just put on some soothing music and it really helps me sleep. I don’t suffer from insomnia, I get scared when I don't feel sleepy.

Vaishalee Thakkar

For me, a minimum six hours of sleep is a must. Good sleep is the key to good health. When you sleep well you wake up with better focus and good energy, which is so important for better functioning. Hot water bath, oiling of feet and listening to good classical ragas help me sleep better.

Charrul Malik

Because of Lockdown, sleep cycle has been disturbed. But now I guess we all have recovered and I think sleeping on time is a must because the way the phone battery gets charged, similarly our body and brain gets charged during our sleep. It is said that it's important to have at least 7-8 hours. But if you get sleep interrupted for 6-7 hours, it’s better. And my sleep schedule has always been less. In my career, I always had early morning shoots so I slept around 6-7 hours. We should not disturbed the nature's cycle of sleeping. And the people who can't sleep and are awake all night, they feel depressed, low but if you have a nice sleep, you feel fresh, you smile more, spread positivity. A good hard working day, a fruitful day helps me to get sleep peacefully and I myself feel like going to sleep early since I go to gym in the evening, my body gets tired after all the things I do in a day. And a walk is a must for a good sleep.

Namita Lal

As an actor I do know what a huge difference good sleep makes to the way one performs, one is able to learn the lines, look good in front of the camera etc. So like any other profession, sleep is very important and probably more so when you are in the creative field. I try to go to bed on time around 9 pm. First I switch off the phones, TV and get into the bed with a good book that is what really helps me sleep well. The other things that I do is early dinner, and finish by about 7:30 pm and go for a walk after dinner, put on some nice flute music when I'm with my book in bed, light candles or camphor with some nice scents, say lavender or Lemon grass in my burner. During summer, I take a shower to keep my body hydrated before I go to bed. Having said that, being an actor, there are many times that sleep gets distracted because our shooting schedules are erratic. Also, as a producer I get into calls late even at night with the people from across the globe for our films. So a lot of distraction happens. The majority of the time I do require about 6 - 8 hours of sleep and love getting up early in the morning.

Ankit Siwach

One thing I have learnt from life is that everything is important. We have to take out time for work, family, friends, leisure and all other things practically possible which are not under our control but we have to manage. In order to divide 24 hours in a way that everything can be done efficiently, only one aspect has to be compromised, that is sleep or rest. I have trained my body and mind in a way that I can go without sleeping for a couple of days and can also sleep for one full day, that way I am very flexible with rest and sleeping.

Aditya Deshmukh

In lockdown, sleeping on time was very difficult and has changed. I do make it a point to sleep on time because I have work and some responsibilities. So I have to get up early, I have to drive all the way for a 2 hours journey to reach the set on time. And my work is my priority. So I have set a few priorities post lockdown. I make sure I sleep for 8 hours, that's the minimum sleep your body requires to heal. But until and unless you don't get proper sleep, you can't do anything. Good sleep absolutely helps you. You're stress relieved, your body gets relaxed, and then you start a new day with enthusiasm and you'll be energetic. And I think when somebody goes to bed, peaceful sleep is a must. If you have a lot of things in mind, you cannot sleep peacefully. Just think tomorrow is a new day and let's make it the best day of my life. Don't expect anything about how the day is going to turn out. Just think positive. New day, new start that's what I believe in. And if you don't get proper sleep, you might fall sick, nervous breakdown, and your mind will be disturbed, you might get into depression. So sleep is very important in life and peace of mind is also important.