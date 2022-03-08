Women's Day: Saroj Khan To Kruti Mahesh, Female Choreographers Who've Won A National Film Award

Women have exceeded themselves in every aspect of life, and it is reasonable to say that they still have a lot more to accomplish. Women, not just those in front of the camera, but also those working behind the camera, have an important part in Bollywood. Bollywood and dance numbers go hand in hand, and the numerous women in the industry who have established a standard and continue to achieve more are responsible for the grandiosity of those dance numbers.

This Women's Day, take a look at some of the female choreographers that have created a name for themselves in the field. And the National Film Awards they've earned attest to their efforts. Here's looking at 5 such female choreographers:

Saroj Khan

From 'Dola Re Dola' from 'Devdas' to her choreography in Tamil film 'Sringaram', and of course, the widely loved song 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' from 'Jab We Met,' the late choreographer has given Bollywood a lot of hook movements that have lived with us since forever. Saroj Khan was an exceptional dancer, and her moves brought liveliness to every song she choreographed.

Kruti Mahesh

Kruti Mahesh and Jyoti Tomar received the National Film Award for their choreography for the 'Padmaavat' song 'Ghoomar'. Kruti recent song from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' 'Dholida,' has received widespread acclaim and has been a topic of conversation since the song's teaser was released. Other songs she has choreographed include 'Ek Dil Ek Jaan' and 'Holi' from the same film, as well as 'Garmi' from 'Street Dancer.'

Farah Khan

Farah Khan earned a National Film Award for her performance in the 'Koi...Mil Gaya' song 'Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala,' and it is a known fact how much known these songs have become. Khan has been a big name in the industry for a long time, and she continues to deliver us some of the best tunes in Bollywood.

Laxmibai Kolhapurkar

Laxmibai Kolhapurkar won the first National Film Award for Best Choreography in 1992 for her song in the Marathi film 'Ek Hota Vidushak.' Not only that, but she was the first female choreographer in the country to get the award.

Vaibhavi Merchant

Vaibhavi received an award in 1999 for 'Dholi Taro' from the film 'Hum Dil Dek Chuke Sanam,' and it is know what an unexpected hit song that turned out to be. Merchant has a number of hit songs to her name, including 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' and 'Kajra Re.'

