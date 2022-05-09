'Janhit Mein Jaari' Trailer: Yet Another Social Drama Packed With Cringe Humour

The trailer for actress Nushrratt Bharuccha's next film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' has been released. Moviegoers have been anticipating the trailer since the first poster for the film was unveiled.

Helmed by Jai Basantu Singh, the film also stars actors Anud Singh Dhaka, Vijay Raaz, Paritosh Tripathi, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.

Have a look at the trailer of the film here:

The film is set in a small town in India, as depicted in the trailer, and the plot centres around Bharuccha, who portrays a salesgirl who sells condoms for a living despite societal objections. Conflict arises when she marries in a conservative household, and her work is not supported.

'Janhit Mein Jaari,' like other social dramas, appears to be just another social-comedy drama with cringe dialogues that have no comical value. Humor appears to be outdated and superfluous in the trailer, from the improper pronunciation of the word "lingerie" to co-stars unnecessarily smacking each other to lame dialogues like "Yamraj Ke Agle Grahak," trailer of the film shows an overdone storyline with obsolete comedy.

The trailer concludes with an unexpected public service announcement, as Bharuccha preaches to the other characters (and the audience) about the need for contraception. Her point is that unintended pregnancies lead to abortions, and she has data to back up her statements. “Mardon ke liye shayad yeh sirf ek zarurat hai, aurton ke liye zaruri hai,” she says.

Directed by Jai Basantu Das, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' will be released in theatres on June 10. The official description of the film shared along with the trailer of the film read, “A social-comedy-drama Janhit Mein Jaari headlined by Nushrratt Bharuccha promises to tickle your funny bones and open your mind to possibilities. Narrated in a humorous way, the film encompasses the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance. It’s the story of a girl who juggles working towards the betterment of women, telling people the importance of using protection while handling the resistance of her family and in-laws towards her job.”