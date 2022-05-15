Five Bollywood Films That Illustrate The Wrath Of Climate Change

Climate change is defined as a long-term shift in the average conditions of a region, such as temperature and rainfall. Climate change is a major problem that mankind is facing currently, and Bollywood in India has enormous potential to reach out to the public and raise awareness about the grave situation. It has the ability to sway people's behaviour and make a difference.

From the scarcity of water to the crippling challenge of deforestation, many Indian films have dealt with the subject over years in their own creative manner. From 'Kadvi Hawa' to 'Jal,' here are some of the Indian films that reiterate the damage caused by humanity to the environment.

'Kadvi Hawa'

The Nila Madhab Panda directorial released in 2017, starring critically acclaimed actors Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Tillotama Shome among others. The film throws light on the state of farmers and the consequences faced by them due to the climatic changes. 'Kadvi Haava' is inspired by true events from the drought-prone Bundelkhand region. In this film, the community of Mahua is affected by a lack of rainfall, barren soil, agricultural failure, and climate change. The film clearly depicts the difficulties farmers face as a consequence of climate change's wrath.

'Kaun Kitney Pani Mein'

This film addresses the topic of water scarcity. The story revolves around two villages— Upri and Bairi, which are on different sides of the river. Bairi people are of lower caste, work in labour, and are skillful. The residents of Upri are high caste, sluggish, and unskilled. Because of this, there is a water deficit in Upri village. Upri residents intend to obtain water from Bairi. This film explores how a lack of skills may lead to water scarcity and have an impact on people's lives. The film is directed by Nila Madhab Panda.

'Jal'

'Jal,' directed by Girish Malik, is a love drama set in the Rann of Katch. Purab Kohli, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Kirti Kulhari were the lead actors in this 2014 film. The film revolves around the literal meaning of Jal, which is water. The film depicts a complicated narrative of love, friendship, hostility, deception, and circumstances against the backdrop of water shortage, revealing the evil side of human character. The film also bagged many national awards.

'Irada'

Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta, Sharad Kelkar, and Sagarika Ghatge feature in Irada, a 2017 Indian thriller directed by Aparnaa Singh. Set in the backdrop of Bathinda and its thermal power plants and factories. The plot revolves around an ex-army officer's daughter, who is stricken with a life-threatening illness. Following the trail of evidence, it is discovered that this is due to chemical components in the groundwater. Many villagers are affected in the same way. The film depicts the consequences of selfish motives on the environment and people's health.

'Bhopal Express'

'Bhopal Express' is a biopic drama based on the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster. Kay Kay Menon, Nethra Raghuraman, and Zeenat Aman feature in the film. In the film, actor Naseeruddin Shah also had a vital role. The film's director, Mahesh Mathai, won a few international honours. The plot revolves around a newlywed couple whose lives are forever transformed by the 1984 Bhopal gas catastrophe. The film investigates large corporations' unethical practises and the consequences of their activities on local populations.