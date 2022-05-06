Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

This week has seen the release of a wide range of films and web series in a number of languages and genres. From the Keanu Reeves starrer 'The Matrix Resurrections' on Amazon Prime to Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan starrer action thriller 'Saani Kaayidham,' here are the top five titles that were released on OTT platforms, this week.

'Saani Kaayidham'

Going by the trailer of the film, it is one of the most violent films to be released in Tamil cinema in recent years. The plot revolves around Ponni, who works as a constable and lives with her five-year-old daughter Dhana and her husband Maari, who works as a coolie in a rice mill. She loses everything in one terrible night. To punish the injustice done to her, she seeks the help of Sangaiyyah (Selvaraghavan), with whom she has a troubled history. The film is all set to release on May 6.

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan

Director: Arun Matheswaran

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

'Thar'

'Thar,' a film inspired by the western noir genre, is set in the 1980s and stars Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor as Siddharth, an antique trader. The film follows Siddharth on his journey through a secluded Rajasthan village that has lately been devastated by a spate of brutal deaths. Surekha Singh, a local officer, meets Siddharth while investigating these deaths. The film is all set to release on May 6.

Cast: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Akshay Oberoi and Satish Kaushik

Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary

Where to watch: Netflix

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'The Matrix Resurrections' is a science fiction film released in 2021 that is a sequel to 'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003) and the fourth instalment in the Matrix film trilogy. The film is set sixty years after Revolutions and follows Neo, an apparently average video game creator who struggles to separate fiction from reality. With the assistance of a programmed version of Morpheus, a gang of rebels release Neo from a new version of the Matrix and confront a new enemy that has Trinity prisoner.

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Director: Lana Wachowski

Where to watch: Prime Video

'Jhund'

'Jhund,' a biographical sports film starring Amitabh Bachchan, is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a social worker who pushed slum youths to join a football club. The film follows Barse as he unites a bunch of boisterous, criminally-minded youths into a team and transforms the youngsters' lives. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences but failed to make its mark at the box office.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru

Director: Nagraj Manjule

Where to watch: Zee5

'The Wilds' (Season 2)

'The Wilds' is a thriller series about a group of teenage girls who are stuck on a remote island following an aircraft crash, unknowing that they are the participants of a sociological experiment. The show's first season premiered on December 11, 2020, and garnered great reviews from critics, who praised the acting, writing, and narrative of the show.

Cast: Sophia Ali, Reign Edwards, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause and Mia Healey

Creator: Sarah Streicher

Where to watch: Amazon Prime