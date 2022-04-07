Bollywood Actors Who Went Bankrupt And Needed Financial Support

Bollywood celebrities are frequently associated with popularity and a lavish lifestyle, but life isn't always easy for them. Actors frequently invest their hard-earned money in ventures that do not provide them with the expected profits.

TV actress Rupali Ganguly, popularly known as Anupamaa, has said in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, that her father, director Anil Ganguly, was forced to sell their home due to a project that was delayed. He was in the film alongside Dharmendra, a well-known actor. Ganguly claimed that the film took four years to complete and that their family experienced a "massive loss" as a result. This had an impact on her father because his 'USP was creating pictures quickly.' Her father collaborated with Dharmendra in the 1991 film 'Dushman Devta.'

From Govinda to Anupam Kher, here are five actors who went bankrupt and also recovered from it with hard work and consistency.

Govinda

Actor Govinda's dominance in Bollywood came to an end after years of success, and he received no offers for three to four years. The star became indebted and even broke down in front of the media. 'Partner', his comeback film starring Salman Khan, was essential in his financial recovery.

Jackie Shroff

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff revealed that he had taken a loan from filmmaker, Sajid Nadiadwala in 2008 and couldn't repay it in time because he didn't have money after a series of flops. It was also reported that he sold his real estate properties to deal with the financial crisis. Once again, Salman Khan came to his rescue and helped the actor out fo his financial crisis.

Shah Rukh Khan

Bolly star Shah Rukh Khan put everything he had into 'Ra.One', a 150-crore film co-produced by his wife Gauri Khan. When the film bombed at the box office, however, the actor was not left with much. During the film's production, he is said to have signed blank checks. 'Don 2' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan,' on the other hand, demonstrated that the actor was still relevant and benefited him financially.

Preity Zinta

Actress Preity Zinta made her Bollywood comeback in 2013 with the film 'Ishkq in Paris', which she produced with her own production company. However, the picture did not do as well as planned at the box office. Her financial situation deteriorated as a result of the film's failure. Salman Khan, a personal friend and Bollywood star, stepped in to help her get out of the situation.

Anupam Kher

In 2004, veteran actor Anupam Kher said that he launched his acting school to get out of debt. He also claimed to have failed in every element of filmmaking and to have gone bankrupt. He began his acting school in a room with just 12 students at the time.