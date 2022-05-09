Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh As Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Depicts The Honour Of Being An Indian Soldier

'Major' narrates the untold story of the 2008 Mumbai attacks braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It showcases his journey as a child up to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he was martyred.

Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh As Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Depicts The Honour Of Being An Indian Soldier
Actor Adivi Sesh in the film 'Major' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 7:52 pm

The trailer for actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming biographical film 'Major,' which pays homage to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was released today.

Actors Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran came together to launch the trailer for Major in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam, respectively, in a joint effort to honour the film's topic. The trailer launch was a grand event held in Hyderabad on Monday.

Related stories

Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu And Prithviraj Sukumaran To Launch The Trailer Of Adivi Sesh's 'Major'

‘Major’: Adivi Sesh Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh And Unveils Film's Slogan

Adivi Sesh Releases A Tribute Video On Sandeep Unnikrishnan's 45th Birth Anniversary

The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The trailer depicts the war hero's valour throughout his life, from his childhood to his death on the battlefield.

Have a look at the trailer of the film:

The trailer focuses mostly on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents' emotional agony. Actors Prakash Raj and Revathi Nair play the parents of the hero of the Mumbai attacks in 2008, who died fighting terrorists. But, according to the trailer, Major's life was more than just military valour.

The action in the trailer is unquestionably at its finest, with nail-biting sequences from the clash in the Taj hotel and Adivi perfectly fitting into the role of an Indian soldier, who is ready to die for his country. Major's mother played by Nair also says during the conclusion of the trailer, that major's life was much more than the Taj attack.

Prakash Raj also made a strong impact as Major's father, with his heart-touching speech about his son as shots of Adivi fighting on the battlefield are shown. In the trailer, actress Saiee Manjrekar also appeared as Major's wife, and there were also glimpses of actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Last November, a video was released by the makers in which Adivi Sesh spoke about the inspiration to make a film on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He said that the film will celebrate Major’s life and won’t be about his death.

Adivi said, "I can only say that he impacted my life from the first moment I knew about him. It was in 2008, I remember when I had seen his photograph, splashed across all the channels. I didn't know what to make of it, I kept wondering, who is this man?"

The film has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Adivi Sesh Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Actor/Actress Film Industry Film Film Actor Movies Telugu Film Telugu Actors India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star