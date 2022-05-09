Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh As Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Depicts The Honour Of Being An Indian Soldier

The trailer for actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming biographical film 'Major,' which pays homage to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was released today.

Actors Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran came together to launch the trailer for Major in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam, respectively, in a joint effort to honour the film's topic. The trailer launch was a grand event held in Hyderabad on Monday.

The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The trailer depicts the war hero's valour throughout his life, from his childhood to his death on the battlefield.

Have a look at the trailer of the film:

The trailer focuses mostly on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents' emotional agony. Actors Prakash Raj and Revathi Nair play the parents of the hero of the Mumbai attacks in 2008, who died fighting terrorists. But, according to the trailer, Major's life was more than just military valour.

The action in the trailer is unquestionably at its finest, with nail-biting sequences from the clash in the Taj hotel and Adivi perfectly fitting into the role of an Indian soldier, who is ready to die for his country. Major's mother played by Nair also says during the conclusion of the trailer, that major's life was much more than the Taj attack.

Prakash Raj also made a strong impact as Major's father, with his heart-touching speech about his son as shots of Adivi fighting on the battlefield are shown. In the trailer, actress Saiee Manjrekar also appeared as Major's wife, and there were also glimpses of actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Last November, a video was released by the makers in which Adivi Sesh spoke about the inspiration to make a film on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He said that the film will celebrate Major’s life and won’t be about his death.

Adivi said, "I can only say that he impacted my life from the first moment I knew about him. It was in 2008, I remember when I had seen his photograph, splashed across all the channels. I didn't know what to make of it, I kept wondering, who is this man?"

The film has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.