Vikas Bahl On Ranvir Shorey Sporting Thick Glasses In ‘Sunflower 2’: He Was Almost Blind And Had To Count His Steps To Walk

Ranvir Shorey has received numerous accolades for playing the character of a cop with thick-eyed glasses in ‘Sunflower’. He carries the character with equal aplomb in the second season of the show as well. While actors go to various lengths to make their character look and feel perfect, Ranvir Shorey’s level of dedication towards his craft seems to have reached a different level altogether.
Vikas Bahl also opened up about how difficult it was for Ranvir Shorey to perform with those thick glasses. He narrated an interesting incident from the shoot of the show where he revealed that shooting the show almost left Ranvir Shorey’s vision impaired. But he was also amazed by his level of dedication and professionalism.
“With Ranvir’s character, there was a test to achieve that fine balance of authority and absurdity. But I remember, during the shoot, he couldn’t see at all. He was almost blind and had to count his steps to walk. I observed him before starting the scene; instead of learning lines, he was counting steps and practicing walking without proper vision. I was completely amazed by his passion and determination,” recalls Vikas Bahl.
Adding to the same, Ranvir Shorey remarks, “It was like someone with large eyes scrutinizing everyone. The idea was to create a similar effect.”
‘Sunflower 2’ has been garnering a great response from audiences. The show has not only been loved by fans but by critics as well. Sunil Grover’s performance as the most loved murder suspect of the country is winning people over once again just like it did when the first season was released.
Besides, Ranvir Shorey and Sunil Grover, the show also stars Adah Sharma, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi and many others. It’s streaming on Zee5.