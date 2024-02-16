As the wedding is starting to roll, one video shows Diya’s mother – Anitha Vijayakumar welcoming her in Chennai. Anitha is the only actor from Vijayakumar’s family who did not choose a career in acting. She chose medicine and is now settled in Qatar with her husband and children. Her daughter, Diya, is also a doctor. She got engaged to Dillan last year. The couple is set to tie the knot this month in a grand ceremony.