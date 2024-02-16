Tamil actor Vijayakumar's granddaughter, Diya, has kickstarted her wedding. As she gears up for her big day, the festivities are in full swing. Multiple photos and videos from the events are going viral on social media.
As the wedding is starting to roll, one video shows Diya’s mother – Anitha Vijayakumar welcoming her in Chennai. Anitha is the only actor from Vijayakumar’s family who did not choose a career in acting. She chose medicine and is now settled in Qatar with her husband and children. Her daughter, Diya, is also a doctor. She got engaged to Dillan last year. The couple is set to tie the knot this month in a grand ceremony.
One of the videos posted by Anitha Vijayakumar shows Diya and Dillan being welcomed warmly to the Chennai house. She wrote, “My baby is finally here...The Bride has arrived for the big day.”
A second post includes a series of pictures that show the wedding venue decked beautifully with flowers. Sharing this photo, Anitha penned a heartwarming note. She wrote, “Every mother's dream is her daughter’s wedding. So much planning over the last few months.. I am happy to kick start the celebrations of my princess. My support system over these months, my family and friends have been my pillars.”
A third post shows the wedding festivities being kickstarted with a puja. The family is all smiles and is seen blessing the couple with their prayers and warm wishes.
According to reports, Anitha and Vijayakumar have invited some of the most influential celebrities from the industry. Some of these are Rajinikanth, Suriya, and Dhanush to name a few.