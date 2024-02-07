Vishal, best known for his work in Tamil films such as ‘Chellamae’ and ‘Laththi’, has issued a statement regarding his plans to join politics. His statement comes after Actor Vijay announced that he is going to dip his toes in politics. Following Vijay’s turn to politics, it was speculated that Vishal would also follow suit. Vishal took to his social media to share the statement with his fans.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the actor shared a statement. In his long statement, Vishal talked about his fan club. He said that through his fan club, he will continue serving people. While the actor did not dismiss his prospect of joining politics, he also did not mention if he would join politics now.
In his statement, Vishal wrote, “I am forever indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu who recognized me as an actor and social worker in the society. With the aim of helping people as much as I can, from the beginning, I thought that my fan club should not be treated as an average club, but it should be run to benefit people. We have been running the fan club with the aim of doing our best for those who are in need.”
Take a look at Vishal’s statement here. His tweet has fetched over 7.5K likes.
Talking about his future in politics, Vishal wrote, “I meet people in many places where I go for shooting and listen to their basic needs and grievances and fulfill their demands through my people’s welfare movement. I have never expected political gains while indulging in welfare activities. If nature demands, then I will not hesitate to speak for the people in future.”
On the professional front, Vishal will be next seen in ‘Rathnam’ which is being by Hari.