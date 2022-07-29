Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Vidya Balan On Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot: What's The Problem?

Vidya Balan on Thursday came out in support of Ranveer Singh, who is at the centre of a controversy with his bare-bodied photographs, saying she could not understand why an FIR has been filed against the actor.

Vidya Balan

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 1:17 pm

The "Gully Boy" star is facing an FIR in Mumbai following a complaint from an NGO alleging that he had "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs".

"What’s the problem? First time a man has done this. Let us also have some fun. (Kya problem hai? Pehli baar koi aadmi kar raha hai. Hum logo ko bhi aankhen sekh lene dijiye na),” Balan told reporters on the side lines of an event here.

When asked further about a case being filed against Singh, Balan said if someone is offended by the photos, they should not look at them.

"Maybe they (people who filed FIR) don’t have much work to do hence they are wasting their time on these things. If you don’t like it then close the paper or throw it, do what you wish to. Why get into an FIR?” the 43-year-old actor said.

In the past few days, Singh’s actor friends, including Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor as well as many industry colleagues like Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bedi and Ram Gopal Varma, have supported the Bollywood star over the controversy.

On Thursday, a complaint was filed against the actor before a local court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur by a social activist.

[With Inputs From PTI]

