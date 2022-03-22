Actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi took to their respective social media accounts to share the tragic news of Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod passing away. The three worked together in the film ‘Gully Boy’.

Singh shared a picture of the 24-year-old rapper on his Instagram stories which a broken heart emoticon. Chaturvedi shared a screenshot of his conversation with the rapper where he is praising him for his ‘Gully Boy’ number ‘India 91’. In the chat, Dharmesh returns the compliment by calling Siddhant a rapper as well looking at his energy and acting abilities. “RIP bhai," Siddhant wrote, along with a broken-heart emoticon.

Ranveer Singh and Siddhanth Chhaturvedi mourned the death on Instagram Credit: Instagram

‘Gully Boy’ director Zoya Akhtar also took to Instagram to mourn the loss. “You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai,” she wrote, sharing a throwback picture of the rapper.



The cause of Tod Fod’s death is yet to be revealed and reports suggest that it is being investigated at the moment.

Besides being part of ‘Gully Boy’, that released in 2019, the rapper was part of Mumbai based multilingual hip hop collective 'Swadesi'. As part of the collective, Tod Fod performed with the likes of MC Mawali, producers NaaR and Raakshas and his verse in the song ‘The Warli Revolt’ went viral. The news of his death was confirmed by Swadesi’s label Azadi Records and management company 4/4 Entertainment on social media. A clip from his last performance was shared on the official Instagram handle of Swadesi and was captioned as “It was with this night that Tod Fod performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music… Gather around his house at 2 pm on the 21st of March at the following address for his last rites."

