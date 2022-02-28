Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah Starrer 'Jalsa' All Set To Release In March

Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video, has said the team looks for "authenticity and freshness" when selecting stories and "Jalsa" is all that and more.

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah Instagram

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 7:55 pm

'Jalsa,' a drama thriller starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, will premiere on Prime Video on March 18 worldwide. The film is co-produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Suresh Triveni of 'Tumhari Sulu' fame.

According to the streamer, 'Jalsa' is a highly engaging and captivating tale of conflict, as shown through the life of a top-line journalist and her cook. 

Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video, said the team looks for "authenticity and freshness" when selecting stories and "Jalsa" is all that and more.

"Stories that are nuanced and beyond conventional storytelling are finding viewership world wide. In a fine blend of drama and thrill, Jalsa offers a truly differentiated story, made better by performances from a brilliant cast," Menghani said in a statement on Monday.

The film marks the seventh collaboration between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, following films like 'Chhorii', 'Durgamati', 'Ram Setu', and the popular Amazon Original series 'Breathe'. After 'Shakuntala Devi' and 'Sherni', it is also the third collaboration between Prime Video and Balan.

Impactful storytelling blended with engaging entertainment is at the core of what Abundantia Entertainment does, said Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of the production banner. 

"Featuring two of the finest actors of our times, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, Suresh has woven Jalsa into a brilliant narrative of complex emotions, well-etched characters and a gripping pace. 

"I am also excited to extend our successful partnership with Prime Video after Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Chhorii and look forward to the global premiere of Jalsa across 240 countries and territories across the world," Malhotra added. 

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director – T-Series, said he is looking forward to the premiere of 'Jalsa' on Prime Video as it will allow the film "to get a truly global audience as it rightfully deserves".

"Jalsa is one of the most gripping and entertaining films that we've been a part of at T-series and I am thrilled that it is with one of our most trusted partners, Abundantia Entertainment," Kumar added.

'Jalsa' features Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla as well.

The film is also a reunion for Triveni, Balan and Kaul following the 2017 comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu'.

[With Inputs From PTI

