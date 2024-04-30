Art & Entertainment

Venkatesh’s Daughter Poses 'Liquid To Dessert' Challenge In 'MasterChef India Telugu'

Aashritha Daggubati, daughter of Tollywood superstar Venkatesh Daggubati, appeared as the celebrity guest judge in the cooking game show 'MasterChef India Telugu', where she assigned the contestants the 'Liquid to Dessert' challenge.

IANS
Aashritha Daggubati Photo: IANS
Aashritha, who is the cousin of actor Rana Daggubati, is a chef, baker, food blogger, entrepreneur, and culinary enthusiast.

In this challenge, the home cooks were assigned popular drinks, and the flavours of these drinks had to be incorporated into the desserts.

The home cooks also needed to make sure that the inherent flavour and familiarity of the drink was not lost in the transition process. The drinks used in this challenge included pani puri, filter coffee, Shirley Temple, pachi pulusu, aam panna, pina colada, panakam, and ragi java.

Aashritha, along with Chefs Sanjay Thumma, Nikitha Umesh, and Chalapathi Rao, judged the dishes and selected the best dish of the day and the bottom two dishes.

While the bottom two dishes disqualified their makers from the immunity challenge, the best dish of the day provided its maker with an advantage for the next challenge.

'MasterChef India Telugu' airs from Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. on Sony LIV.

