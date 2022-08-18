Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Vashu Bhagnani's 'Cuttputlli' Heading To Disney+ Hotstar

Psychological thriller "Cuttputlli" will be directly released on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform said on Thursday.

Movie Poster
Movie Poster Instagram: @apna_showtime

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 3:59 pm

Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of "Bell Bottom" fame.

The streamer made the movie announcement on its official Twitter page through an audio teaser.

"Cuttputlli ka khel shuru ho raha hai. #ComingSoon #CuttputlliOnHotstar @vashubhagnani @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms," read the caption of the post.

"Cuttputlli" has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include "Bell Bottom" and "Ek Villain Returns". 

The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, known for "Bell Bottom", "Moothon" and "DevD".

Reportedly starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their family banner Pooja Entertainment. 

