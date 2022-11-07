Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Unmindful Of Treatment, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opts To Promote Her Film 'Yashoda'

Actress Samantha has chosen to take a day off from her treatment to promote her upcoming pan-Indian film, 'Yashoda'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:21 pm

Actress Samantha, who is currently undergoing treatment for an auto-immune condition called Myositis, has chosen to take a day off from her treatment to promote her upcoming pan-Indian film, 'Yashoda'. 

The brave decision by the actress to promote her film despite her difficult circumstances has come in for widespread praise.

Actress Ammu Abhirami, who played a pivotal role in critically acclaimed superhit film 'Asuran', responded to Samantha's post by calling her a 'Queen'.

Director Nandini Reddy, for her part, commented, "And she's back".

Samantha's effort is admirable considering the fact that Myositis is a condition that is caused by one's own immune system attacking one's muscles. The condition can cause inflammation of various muscles in the body. 

Interestingly, Samantha has done some demanding action sequences in the film, without disclosing that she was battling the condition. The film that has been made on a lavish scale, has acclaimed Hollywood action director Yannick Ben choreographing its action sequences.

Samantha plays a surrogate mother, unravelling the secrets of the medical world in the film.

Besides Samantha, the film will also feature actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma among others.

Directed by Hari and Harish, 'Yashoda' has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies and is set to release on November 11.

