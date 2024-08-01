'Ulajh': CBFC Mutes Abuses And Blurs 'Vulgar' Hand Gesture In Janhvi Kapoor Starrer-Report

Actor Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Ulajh' is all set to hit the screens tomorrow, August 2. The makers are reportedly asked to make a few changes ahead of its theatrical release. A report in Bollywood Hungama states that the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for a few changes before passing the film with a U/A certificate. The film reportedly has a few expletives. The censor board asked the makers to beep them.
As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the word ‘f**k’ has been beeped out a few times in 'Ulajh'. The same report also stated that the cuss word ‘m****r f**ker’ has also been muted. The board also asked to blur out a ‘vulgar’ hand gesture in the thriller drama. After these changes, the runtime of 'Ulajh' has come down to 134 minutes which is 2 hours and 14 minutes long.
Directed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, 'Ulajh' also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Rajendra Gupta, Sachin Khedekar, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi among others.
Janhvi plays the role of a bureaucrat, Suhana Bhatia, who is appointed as India's youngest deputy high commissioner in Indian Foreign Services. Her character goes through a lot of challenges and conspiracies and how she navigates the complexities.
On the film and her role Janhvi had earlier said it's special to her as she portrays a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. She called it a humbling and fascinating experience and added, ''Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana’s character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance''.