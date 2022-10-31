Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tom Hardy, Kelly Marcel To Develop Third Film Of 'Venom' Franchise

Kelly Marcel, who served as the writer and producer on the first two parts of the anti-hero movie 'Venom', is set to take the director's chair for the third instalment of the franchise.

Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 1:44 pm

Kelly Marcel, who served as the writer and producer on the first two parts of the anti-hero movie 'Venom', is set to take the director's chair for the third instalment of the franchise. 

The film will also star the franchise regular Tom Hardy in the titular role, reports 'Deadline'. Marcel and Hardy will also produce, with Marcel writing the screenplay from a story developed by Marcel and Hardy.

According to 'Deadline', plot details are under wraps but it's certain that Hardy will return as the lethal protector Venom following the first two films grossing a combined $1.36 billion worldwide at the box office.

It is also unknown who will be joining Hardy from previous films or whether any characters from the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters will be joining the film.

The first two films had their own director, with Ruben Fleischer directing the first and Andy Serkis helming the most recent pic, but Marcel has been there from the start as Venom's journey was being mapped out.

'Deadline' insiders say Hardy and Marcel have always been on the same page when it comes to shaping Venom's story, and that heading into the final chapter the two were in step with what direction they wanted to head.

Hardy announced on his social media channels earlier this year that Marcel was back at work on the script, and as the two were developing the story, sources say it became clear that it made sense for Marcel to take over directing duties as well.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Los Angeles Hollywood Actor/Actress English Films Marcelwriting Box Office Collection Worldwide Tom Hardy Los Angeles
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022