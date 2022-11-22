Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Tom Cruise Is 'Ruining' Filming Of 'Call The Midwife'

In a new interview, actress Jenny Agutter claimed that Hollywood star Tom Cruise keeps disrupting the filming of BBC's 'Call the Midwife'.

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 11:55 am

In a new interview, actress Jenny Agutter claimed that Hollywood star Tom Cruise keeps disrupting the filming of BBC's 'Call the Midwife'.

"Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we're shooting," the 69-year-old actress told Mirror of the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Agutter , who plays Sister Julienne on the drama, Cruise flew his helicopter over the 'Midwife' set in Surrey, England, causing a ruckus while the cast attempted to shoot scenes. He appeared to be filming 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two' in the town.

When asked if she would give Tom a talking-to about his allegedly rude chopper habits, the 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' actress replied: "In my habit! Imagine. 'Excuse me, Tom, but look, we're trying to film. I don't know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly!'"

The actor, who has a pilot license, is no stranger to doing his own stunts in his movies. Detailing his obsession with risk-taking, the 60-year-old actor shared at this year's Cannes Film Festival: "I always thought there's something that I can do and I wanted to push the art form. I thought, 'How can I immerse an audience into a movie with this kind of action? And how can I entertain them? What can I do?'"

Earlier this year, he landed on the latest 'Mission: Impossible' set in his own helicopter and flew himself to the 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere. 

The actor is also set to be the first actor to shoot a movie in outer space. 

"I think Tom Cruise is taking us to space, he's taking the world to space," Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley said, according to BBC News. "That's the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom... Taking a rocket up to the Space Station and shooting."

