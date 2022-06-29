Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tollywood Singer Couple Deny Rumors Of Separation With Humorous Posts

Tollywood singer duo, Vedala Hemachandra, and Sravana Bhargavi, took to their Instagram to deny all the separation rumors.

Tollywood Singer Couple Deny Rumors Of Separation With Humorous Posts
Vedala Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi Fashion World Hub

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 2:24 pm

For the past few days, Telugu media has been buzzing with rumors that Tollywood singing duo Vedala Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi are about to call it quits on their nine-year marriage.

Now that the couple has dismissed the rumors, they have come up with quirky posts on their socials.

Hemachandra, a renowned playback singer and dubbing artist, has finally spoken out about reports that he and his wife Sravana Bhargavi, a well-known singer and TV anchor, are divorcing.

Hemachandra posted a humorous message on his Instagram account to deny all the rumors. 

Bhargavi, took to her Instagram to convey, 

The couple tagged each other in their individual reactions to the split rumors, so they may now anticipate a calmer and more subdued response from the media.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vedala Hemachandra Sravana Bhargavi Tollywood Tollywood Singers Celebrity Couple Singers Separation Rumors
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

GST Council Clears Changes In Tax Rates Of Some Goods And Services On First Day Of Two-day Meeting

GST Council Clears Changes In Tax Rates Of Some Goods And Services On First Day Of Two-day Meeting

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday