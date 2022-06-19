The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Team Faces Detention For Filming In US Capitol

The production team of 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' was subjected to detention by law enforcement agencies in the US Capitol after filming comedy segments for the said show, reports 'Variety'.



Television network CBS that airs the show, confirmed that an incident occurred with the Capitol Police while a production team to support the foul-mouthed puppet character 'Triumph the Insult Comic Dog' were on an authorized location shoot in Congress.



As per 'Variety', among the seven people arrested from the field production team was Robert Smigel, the writer and comedian behind 'Triumph the Insult Comic Dog'.



The Capitol Police said in a statement accessed by 'Variety' that a team was detained in the Longworth House Office Building when the group was found "unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway."



The statement continued, "The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day. They were charged with Unlawful Entry. This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney."



CBS downplayed the severity of the incident in a matter-of-fact statement.



"Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of 'The Late Show,' " CBS said in a statement.



"Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed. After leaving the members' offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police," the statement added.

[With Inputs From IANS]