With the highly anticipated film 'Jawan,' superstar Shah Rukh Khan teamed up with director Atlee, who is bringing his magic to a nationwide release. The teaser video of the same was released earlier today (June 3).

Atlee, who is known for directing a string of spectacular blockbuster films in the south, is making his Bollywood debut with the film, which is advertised as a big action entertainer.

The film is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. 'Jawan' has been formally unveiled today with a teaser video unit that includes Khan's character in a rocky environment, wounded and wrapped in bandages. The movie promises to be a spectacular picture with high-octane action sequences and talent from across Indian cinema. The 'Jawan' is waiting for his turn in a shed and is ready to begin his task as soon as he receives the green light.

Talking about working in the movie, Khan said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

While creating 'Jawan,' director Atlee said, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven in to create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together, and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before”.

'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and actress Nayanthara, produced by Gauri Khan and directed by Atlee Kumar, will be out in theatres on June 3, 2023, in not just Hindi, but also Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This will be Khan's first Pan India film.