The Archies: Suhana Khan Gets A Mammoth Piece Of Advice From Dad Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share some great pieces of advice for his daughter Suhana Khan who is going to make her Bollywood debut with ‘The Archies’.

Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Instagram

Updated: 14 May 2022 4:40 pm

As actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan sets out to make her acting journey with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's ‘The Archies’ movie, the superstar shared the golden rule of the profession with his girl - "make as many smile as you can".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Suhana Khan is making foray into Indian film industry with the Netflix film based on the iconic comic series. The debutante has already started filming for the project and as the official casting was announced on Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share his thoughts as a proud father and as "another actor".

"And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor… (sic)," SRK wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

"The brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! (sic)," he added, signing off as "Another Actor".

The 56-year-old superstar shared the poster and casting announcement video of the film on his page.

‘The Archies’ also marks acting debut of Khushi Kapoor, younger daughter of actress Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The other four actors are ‘Super 30’ star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Wishing luck to the team of ‘The Archies’, Shah Rukh Khan said as a fan of the comics it is "incredible" to see Akhtar bring alive the characters on screen.

"From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions," he wrote on Twitter.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby.

‘The Archies’ will be released on Netflix in 2023.

