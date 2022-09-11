Thank You, Janhvi Kapoor: Actor Deepak Dobriyal dedicates his OTTplay Award to Her

Actor Deepak Dobriyal received an award for his acclaimed performance in 'Good Luck Jerry' at the inaugural OTTplay Awards given out on Saturday night in Mumbai. In his acceptance speech, Deepak dedicated the award to his co-star Janhvi Kapoor, saying her stardom brought the necessary eyeballs to the film and his work was noticed.

"I dedicate this award to Janhvi, because of whom people watched this film. I have acted in a few films but people didn't watch them. But Janhvi's hold on the youth and her fan following meant people watched this film. That's why I got this award. So thank you, Janhvi,” he said.

OTTplay Awards 2022 celebrated the most compelling OTT films, shows, actors, and filmmakers, from across the nation. The first-ever pan-India OTT awards were given out for films and web shows from across languages. For his role as the persistent and annoying Rinku in 'Good Luck Jerry', Deepak won the award for Best Actor in a Comic Role (Film).

The film was a remake of the 2018 Tamil film 'Kolamaavu Kokila', which had Nayanthara in lead. The Hindi remake was received well by the critics upon its release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29 this year. Apart from Janhvi and Deepak, the film also starred Sushant Singh, Mita Vashisht, and Jaswant Singh Dalal.

Deepak has been active in the entertainment industry for two decades has worked in films like 'Omkara', 'Tanu Weds Manu', and 'Hindi Medium' to name a few. He won a Filmfare Special Mention Award for his performance in 'Omkara'.