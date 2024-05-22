Television

Prarthana's Driving Lesson Takes A Tragic Turn In 'Pushpa Impossible'

In the upcoming episodes of 'Pushpa Impossible', Prarthana's (Indraxi Kanjilal) driving lesson takes a tragic turn, as while driving with her husband Chirag (Darshan Gurjar), Prarthana fatally hits Ashwin (Naveen Pandita) and Bhaskar (Vikram Mehta) who are on a road trip.

YouTube
'Pushpa Impossible' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

In the upcoming episodes of 'Pushpa Impossible', Prarthana's (Indraxi Kanjilal) driving lesson takes a tragic turn, as while driving with her husband Chirag (Darshan Gurjar), Prarthana fatally hits Ashwin (Naveen Pandita) and Bhaskar (Vikram Mehta) who are on a road trip.

This crash fills the storyline with suspense, leaving viewers guessing about who might have been killed.

As the drama intensifies, Prarthana, now in hospital, painfully realises that she might have killed someone. The aftermath of the accident will unfold, revealing the emotional toll on the Pushpa family.

It will be interesting to watch how they will cope with this devastating situation.

Talking about the upcoming episodes, Indraxi shared: "During the shooting of these scenes, as an actor, I underwent a whirlwind of emotions. As Prarthana's driving lesson turned tragic, her excitement turned into fear, panic, and disbelief. While she was thrilled to finally learn how to drive, the fatal accident left her shaken. Worst of all, she realises that she might have killed her own people in the bargain."

"It will shock the viewers too when the truth is revealed in the upcoming episodes. Personally, as an actor, it is difficult to shoot such scenes. You need to ensure that the timing is right and you need to be in sync with the action choreography. It was a challenging day of shooting and it was a huge learning experience for me," she added.

'Pushpa Impossible' airs on Sony SAB.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special Court Extends ED Remand Of J’khand Minister Alamgir Alam For Five Days
  2. Congress, SP Pakistan's Sympathisers: Modi At Rally In UP's Basti
  3. Elderly Couple, Their Son End Lives By Consuming Poison In Gujarat
  4. New Covid Wave In Singapore: No Need For Panic, Assures TN Govt
  5. Death Toll In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Incident Rises To 17
Entertainment News
  1. Author Kai Bird On Success Of 'Oppenheimer': Audiences Eager To See Serious Biographical Narratives
  2. Adam Wingard Not Returning For 'Godzilla x Kong: New Empire' Follow-Up
  3. Cannes Entries 'All We Imagine As Light' And 'Santosh' Find North American Buyers
  4. AR Rahman Reveals His Mother Thought His Oscar, Golden Globe Trophies Were Made Of Gold: She Wrapped It In A Towel
  5. 'Heeramandi': Jason Shah Calls Sharmin Segal Performance 'One-Tone', Says Alamzeb Had 'A Lot Of Scope'
Sports News
  1. Pep Guardiola Wins Fifth Premier League Manager Of The Season Award
  2. Dominic Thiem Vs Otto Virtanen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: England Coach Gareth Southgate Makes Massive Harry Kane Injury Revelation
  4. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  5. T20 World Cup: Ponting Backs Kohli, Says 'He's My First Pick' Despite Critics In India
World News
  1. More Than 3,000 Pakistanis Return Home From Kyrgyzstan After Recent Attacks On Foreigners
  2. UK Cop Caught 'Assaulting' Man On Wheelchair On Cam; Norfolk Police Launches Probe
  3. TikTok To Lay Off Up To 1,000 Employees Worldwide. Here's Why
  4. Rishi Sunak Ditches Plan To Scrap UK Graduate Visa Route For Foreign Students After Backlash: Report
  5. Israel Recalls Ambassadors From Ireland, Norway Over Recognition Of A Palestinian State
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shah Says TMC Turned Bengal Into Infiltrators' 'Safe Haven'; Rajnath Slams Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad