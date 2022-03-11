Teejay Sidhu On Husband Kaaranvir Bohra: ‘I'm Actually Lost With Him Being In LockUpp!’

Actor Kaaranvir Bohra is currently locked up in the ‘Lock Upp’ house. A concept that is only similar to ‘Bigg Boss’ in the sense that contestants will remain locked up in the house. Otherwise, at every step of the way, to progress in the game, the contestants have to compete in tasks and spill some of their deepest darkest secrets. While the show has some solid contestants, topping that list from every angle is Kaaranvir Bohra. From being a team player and a taskmaster, to also being there for his co-contestants, KVB has been done it all and with grace and dignity.

And his biggest supporter is his wife Teejay Sidhu. Talking about that, she says, “I have never been so proud of him. I know how compassionate he is and now the whole world is seeing that.” Teejay Sidhu also revealed that KV is very sensitive when it comes to their daughters.

“KV has been a big support since the day our daughters were born. He never felt it was a 'responsibility' or 'work.' He's always said that our daughters are the best parts of us, that we have been given an amazing opportunity to shape these little minds. He didn't want to miss out on that opportunity,” revealed Teejay Sidhu.

There is no doubt that KV champions his girls like nobody else. And his social media is proof of the same. Says Teejay Sidhu, "You can see on social media how attached he is. He loves spending time with them at home, but even on shoots, he always wants his girl-gang to be there on set! He's probably the only Dad who takes his children to work with him!"

"What I love most is that he just loves being a 'girl dad!' Did you see his post about 'Rules for Dating My Daughter?' And FYI, he's much more organized at home - he's the one who's on all the Mom groups and plans all their schedules! I'm actually lost with him being in LockUpp!," concludes Teejay Sidhu.

