Jayam Ravi Wraps Filming Of ‘Agilan’

Actor Jayam Ravi has taken to social media to announce the wrap up of his next film ‘Agilan’. The actor collaborates with director N Kalyanakrishnan for the second time after ‘Bhooloham’.

Updated: 28 May 2022 1:41 pm

Tamil film star Jayam Ravi on Friday said he has completed the shoot of his next film ‘Agilan’. The upcoming drama is written and directed by N Kalyanakrishnan, who is collaborating with Ravi for the second time after their 2015 sports action film ‘Bhooloham’.

The 41-year-old actor, best known for starring in titles such as ‘Jayam’, ‘Unakkum Enakkum’, ‘Santhosh Subramaniam’ and ‘Thillalangadi’, took to Twitter to share the update about ‘Agilan’.

“After months of hard work, A Glance of #Agilan is here, Shoot is wrapped & Teaser is getting ready for June #VoyageOfAgilan (sic),” Ravi wrote alongside a behind the scene video from the film.

Bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, ‘Agilan’ also features Priya Bhavani Shankar and Tanvi Ravichandran.

Besides this film, Ravi will star in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, alongside Vikram, Karthi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

[With Inputs From PTI]

