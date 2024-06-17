Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Was First Brought Into Bollywood Because Of Her Resemblance With Preity Zinta

Actress Taapsee Pannu has revealed that she was brought into Bollywood due to her resemblance to Preity Zinta.

Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Taapsee Pannu has revealed that she was brought into Bollywood due to her resemblance to Preity Zinta.

Taapsee, who appeared on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's talk show 'Dhawan Karenge', opened up during a candid conversation about looking up to the mesmerising actress Preity, who is also well-acquainted with Shikhar. The 'Mulk' actress shared: "I was first brought into Bollywood because I share a resemblance with Preity Zinta. She has very good energy, and you know it well."

Taapsee continued: “The aura of Preity ma’am is very lively, and she seems very intelligent. I felt like I had to live up to her reputation, as I was brought into the industry because of her name. So, I always put in an effort to be like her." For the unversed, Shikhar is the captain of the IPL team 'Punjab Kings', which is owned by Preity. 'Dhawan Karenge' is streaming on JioCinema Premium. Meanwhile, Taapsee was last seen in the comedy-drama 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her upcoming projects include 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?', 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba', and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

