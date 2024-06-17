Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Was First Brought Into Bollywood Because Of Her Resemblance With Preity Zinta

Taapsee continued: “The aura of Preity ma’am is very lively, and she seems very intelligent. I felt like I had to live up to her reputation, as I was brought into the industry because of her name. So, I always put in an effort to be like her." For the unversed, Shikhar is the captain of the IPL team 'Punjab Kings', which is owned by Preity. 'Dhawan Karenge' is streaming on JioCinema Premium. Meanwhile, Taapsee was last seen in the comedy-drama 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her upcoming projects include 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?', 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba', and 'Khel Khel Mein'.