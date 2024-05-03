Art & Entertainment

'Superstar Singer 2' Winner Mohammad Faiz Gifts Lucky Strap To Contestant; Duo Sing 'Tu Milta Hai Mujhe'

The winner of 'Superstar Singer 2' Mohammad Faiz expressed his appreciation for season three contestant Shubh Sutradhar's singing and presented his lucky strap, which he had received from Captain Pawandeep Rajan.

Mohammad Faiz, Shubh Sutradhar Photo: YouTube
In the ‘RD 40 Special’ episode, the 14-year-old Shubh from Siliguri, West Bengal, along with his captain, Arunita Kanjilal, mesmerised the audience with their beautiful renditions of 'Tumse Milke' and 'Is Mod Se Jate Hain'.

Making the day more special for Shubh, Mohammad Faiz presented his lucky strap to Shubh as a token of goodwill, and together, they will serenade the audience as they sing ‘Tu Milta Hai Mujhe’.

Super Judge Neha Kakkar shared: "What an incredible performance by Arunita and Shubh. From the mesmerising rendition of 'Tumse Milke' to the beautiful and melodious 'Is Mod Se Jaate Hain', you both surpassed all expectations. Arunita, since your debut on 'Indian Idol 14', I've always believed you're one of the best talents on Sony Entertainment Television."

"Your versatility and melodious voice continue to amaze me. Shubh, you sang with such finesse, exceeding all limits. I remember your audition when you were told you couldn't become a singer. Look at you now, proving them wrong. I'm proud of the training you received and how you've flourished on 'Superstar Singer 3'," she added.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

