Suniel Shetty Talks About The South Vs Bollywood Debate

The recent debate over Hindi being the national language between actors Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep opened gates for the South Vs Bollywood war. As the latest Bollywood films are struggling, regional movies like ‘Pushpa’, ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF 2’ are ruling the box office.

The Etimes reported that when actor Suniel Shetty was asked about this fight between the industries, he said, “I think this scene has been created on social media. We are Indians. I think with the coming of the OTT platform, everyone has realized that language doesn’t matter. It is the content that matters. I come from the South too, but my work lies in Mumbai, so I always say I’ll be a Mumbaikar. But the fact is, the audience, they are deciding which films to watch and which to not. My only problem is only that we have probably forgotten the audience somewhere down the line. We are not catering to them. Heroism has moved out.”

He further explained, “70 per cent of Indians are an audience who whistle in theatres. So I think it is the content that we need to work on and Bollywood will always remain Bollywood. And if you recognise India, you will recognise the heroes of Bollywood too. So, I think it is a question of time. This is a journey where we have to rethink and produce better content. Finally content is the king, whether it is South, East, North or West, it doesn’t matter.”

Shetty was recently seen in Telugu sports drama 'Ghani' which failed to do well at the box office.