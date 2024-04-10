Art & Entertainment

Sumbul Touqeer's Father Takes Legal Action Against Online Trolls: Cases Registered, Notice Is On Its Way

Sumbul's father, Touqeer Hasan Khan, has taken legal action against those who posted derogatory remarks against him and his family.


Sumbul Touqeer's father takes legal action against trolls
'Bigg Boss 16’ fame Sumbul Touqeer has often fallen victim to trolls. Sumbul, who doesn't minces her words, give it back to trolls with befitting replies. But sometimes, things get intense which forces the victims to take the legal route. Sumbul's father, Touqeer Hasan Khan, has taken legal action against those who posted derogatory remarks against him and his family. 

Touqeer took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and informed that a case has been registered against online trolls who shared defamatory posts about him and his family.

Hasan shared a screenshot of the complaint copy which mentioned all the tweets being registered and various sections have been applied. He wrote, “Any/ all the defamatory posts published or circulated against myself and our family will be dealt with strictly and in accordance with the law. Cases are registered, and notice is on its way. Truth always prevails with patience & belief (sic).”



Sumbul's father was part of a few episodes of 'Bigg Boss 16' to support his daughter. He recently got remarried, Sumbul's stepmother, Nilofer, is has a daughter named Izra, from her first marriage. Hasan and Nilofer got married in a nikah ceremony on June 15.

Talking about Sumbul Touqeer, on the work front, she appeared in shows like ‘Imlie’, and ‘Jodha Akbar’. She was one of the strongest contestants ON 'BB 16'. She is currently seen in ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' where she is seen in the role of an IPS officer opposite Mishkat Verma.

