Stray Kids Achieve Fourth Honour From RIAA With Gold Certification For Their Single 'MANIAC'

Popular K-Pop group, Stray Kids, is gearing up for their comeback later this month, with anticipation soaring high. With their digital single’s release on the horizon, the group anticipates a significant boost on musical charts and aims to expand their fan base further. Prior to this release, the boy band has achieved a remarkable milestone.
Stray Kids’ 2023 single ‘MANIAC’ has received a gold certification from the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). In the United States, songs attain gold status after accumulating 500,000 equivalent units, which include both pure sales and streaming equivalents.
Now, with this certification, the band has promptly bagged their fourth gold achievement from the prestigious association. This achievement follows their win in October when ‘God’s Menu’ secured its gold certification. Earlier this year, their recent album, ‘ROCK-STAR,’ was recognized as a gold hit in the U.S. Their string of successes with RIAA started last year when they received their first gold certification with ‘5-STAR.’
This recent achievement solidifies Stray Kids’ position as the second South Korean boy band to achieve multiple gold singles in America, alongside BTS, who has, thus far, seen 10 songs go gold.
Since its release on March 18, 2022, Stray Kids’ mini-album ‘ODDINARY,’ notably its title track ‘MANIAC,’ has been instrumental in cementing the group’s prominence not just domestically, but even on an international level. Just 10 days after its debut, the song soared to the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
Coming to upcoming activities, the band, consisting of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N., is gearing up for the release of their new single, ‘Lose My Breath,’ featuring Charlie Puth on May 10, marking their highly-awaited summer comeback. Following this release, they are scheduled to headline various music festivals overseas, including Milan’s I-Days and London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park in July, and Lollapalooza Chicago in August.