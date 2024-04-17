Stray Kids To Collaborate With Charlie Puth For New Song 'Lose My Breath', To Release On THIS Date

Since their debut in 2018, Stray Kids have swiftly ascended to widespread acclaim, domestically as well as internationally, and that’s solely due to their remarkable singing, rapping and dancing talents and the capacity to enthral audiences with electrifying performances.
Recently, the band of eight held a fan meeting, where many STAYs (their fandom name) were expecting them to announce new music soon and have been eagerly waiting for their imminent comeback with fervent anticipation.
That anticipation further arose when on April 16, a Korean media outlet disclosed that Stray Kids are gearing up for a summer comeback sometime in June, set to release a fresh album. This news has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, who eagerly await the group’s return and expect them to dominate global music charts once more.
While fans can await updates on an album from JYP Entertainment, there’s still good news!
On April 17 at midnight KST, the K-Pop band announced their plans to drop a brand-new digital single titled ‘Lose My Breath.’ The track will release on May 10 at 1 PM KST. But that’s not all; it will be released in collaboration with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.
Take a look at the announcement image here:
This forthcoming single will notably mark the band’s new song after a span of six months since their EP ‘ROCK-STAR,’ which dropped in November, 2023.
Regarded as one of the leading acts of the 4th generation K-Pop scene, their comeback is eagerly awaited by global fans. Furthermore, aligning with their Step Out 2024 plan, the group is slated to embark on a world tour later this year. Additionally, the band is set to perform at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura, Milan on July 12 and Hyde Park, London on July 14.
An official announcement regarding their comeback album will be announced soon.