Lollapalooza Chicago 2024: Stray Kids To Headline, K-Pop Acts IVE, VCHA To Also Join Star-Studded Line-Up

K-Pop artists Stray Kids, IVE and VCHA will be performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
       
Stray Kids, IVE, VCHA Photo: Spotify, Billboard
One of the most happening music festivals is coming back to Chicago. Lollapalooza will see a roster of performers this year, including various Grammy-winning artists as well as a few K-Pop acts.

On March 19, the official social media page of the annual music festival unveiled the highly-anticipated line-up.

Stray Kids will not only be performing, but they are also set to headline the music event, making them one of the most-awaited performances and the only K-Pop act to do so. The band will be joining a stellar line-up of headliners including SZA, Tyler the Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Hozier, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex.

The band of eight - Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. - had previously headlined Lollapalooza Paris in 2023, and set the stage on fire with their dance moves and catchy tunes. Moreover, the group is getting ready to drop some new music in the near future and will be embarking on a world tour post that.

Alongside, K-Pop girl groups IVE as well as VCHA have been announced to perform. Both the groups would be performing at the event for the first time ever.

IVE, comprised of Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo, debuted in 2022 and have garnered immense popularity since then, and have also bagged various accolades domestically. On the other hand, VCHA, is an American girl group, comprising of Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, KG, and Kaylee, and formed by JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. The band debuted last year.

Apart from them, the line-up also features a roster of other performers including Tate McRae, Laufey, Conan Grey, Reneé Rapp, Zedd, Dominic Fike, Labrinth, Victoria Monét, Killer Mike, Kesha, RAYE, D4VD, Tyla, The Japanese House, Olivia Dean, Cults, Mimi Webb, Saint Levant, Armani White, Sam Nelson, and many more.

Lollapalooza%20Chicago
Lollapalooza Chicago Photo: Instagram
The joyful concert festival, bringing together people from all over the world, is set to take place at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. Scheduled over four days, from April 1 to April 4, the event promises an exciting line-up of performances. Tickets will be available for a limited time, and will go on sale March 21. 

