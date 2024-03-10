Art & Entertainment

Stars And Style: Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright In Blue, Neha Dhupia Is Ready In Red For 'Shosha'

Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Dhupia look drop-dead-gorgeous in the latest pictures they have shared on social media.

I
IANS
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Instagram
Neha Dhupia and Janhvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Dhupia look drop-dead-gorgeous in the latest pictures they have shared on social media.

Janhvi, who looks every-inch stunning in an icy blue saree with silver embellishments. She captioned it with a diamond emoji.

Neha looked spicy in a red outfit which had a drop of gold embroidery and jewellery. She completed her look with subtle makeup and her hair neatly tied up.

“Time for some #shosha,” she captioned it.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in ‘Mr & Mrs. Mahi’. She is making her Telugu debut with ‘Devara: Part 1’ starring Jr NTR and also has ‘Ulajh’.

Meanwhile, Neha is busy with the latest season of her chat show ‘No Filter Neha’.

Tags

Bollywood

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement