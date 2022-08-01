Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

SS Rajamouli On 'Vikrant Rona' Success: 'It Takes Guts And It Paid Off'

One of India's top directors S S Rajamouli on Sunday congratulated actor Kichcha Sudeepa for the success of his just-released film 'Vikrant Rona', saying the pre-climax, which was the heart of the film, was superb.

undefined
Kiccha Sudeep IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 12:21 pm

One of India's top directors S S Rajamouli on Sunday congratulated actor Kichcha Sudeepa for the success of his just released film 'Vikrant Rona', saying the pre climax, which was the heart of the film, was superb.

Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film with Kichcha Sudeepa, he said, "Congratulations Kichcha Sudeep on the success of 'Vikrant Rona'. It takes guts and belief to invest on such a line. You did and it paid off.

"Preclimax, the heart of the film, was superb. Couldn't see that coming and it was too good. Special mention to Guddy's friend Bhaskar."

Sudeepa responded to Rajamouli's tweet saying, "Thank you S S Rajamouli sir. Extremely honoured to hear these lines from you. A big thanks and a hug from all of us, including Bhaskar."


Rajamouli isn't the first celebrity to be impressed by the film.

Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh had tweeted, "Blockbuster Alert! The experience of #VikrantRona in 3D is beyond spectacular. A bone-chilling thriller. Gorgeously shot and directed. Kudos to the man who carries the film with unprecedented swag and in the deepest of deep baritone. Kichcha Sudeep, I am so so proud of you my brother!"


The film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. It made over Rs 35 crore on day one itself.

Film analyst Sumit Kadel said, "'Vikrant Rona' Day-1 worldwide gross, 35 crore, makes it to Top five pan India films of the year. #KichhaSudeep."

Related stories

With Rs 35-Crore Opening Day Earnings, 'Vikrant Rona' Heads For Big League

Kichcha Sudeep Dons New Creative Hat, Designs His Own Costumes For 'Vikrant Rona'

Kiccha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' Trailer Out; Glimpses Of Unique Concept, Grand Visuals

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment SS Rajamouli Vikrant Rona Kiccha Sudeep New Release Riteish Deshmukh Film Industry Box Office Collection
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics