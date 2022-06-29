SS Rajamouli Launches Trailer Of Lavanya Tripathi-Starrer 'Happy Birthday'

'RRR' director S.S. Rajamouli on Wednesday launched the theatrical trailer of Lavanya Tripathi-starrer 'Happy Birthday'.





"Ritesh Rana 's surreal comedy and @kaalabhairava7's intoxicating music. A potent combination for a box office success. Ritesh is creating a niche for himself. Fantastic trailer. My best wishes to @Itslavanya and others. #HappyBirthday," Rajamouli wrote on social media, as he shared the trailer of 'Happy Birthday'.

The trailer shows a tavern where no one is allowed unless they carry a gun, introducing the viewers to the crazy world of weapons.



The main protagonists of the movie make an attempt to snatch a lighter with diamond accents. Well, aside from introducing the major characters, the trailer pretty much sums up the humour in the story.



The 'Happy Birthday' theatrical teaser teases the non-stop excitement that moviegoers can expect in the theatres. Even though the plot appears to lack any semblance to logic, it is obvious that Ritesh Rana's frictional fragmentation is intended to amuse the viewer.



Written and directed by Ritesh Rana, and starring Lavanya Tripathi and Vennela Kishore in lead roles, 'Happy Birthday' is scheduled to premiere on July 8.

[With Inputs From IANS]