Kichcha Sudeepa’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ To Release On July 28

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa plays the protagonist in the film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

Kichcha Sudeepa Credit: Instagram

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 11:15 am

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa’s upcoming film ‘Vikrant Rona’ is all set to hit the screens on July 28 this year. The film has been creating a lot of buzz already. The film’s teaser has been launched by superstars Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Simbu in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil respectively.

The superstars took to social media to share the teaser of the film. “The world will witness the glory of #VikrantRona in 3D on July 28, 2022. Looks out of the world @KicchaSudeep wishing the best to the team,” tweeted Khan.
 



The 3D fantasy film is touted to be a pan-India mega-adventure and promises to be an extravagant cinematic experience. The teaser introduces Sudeepa as ‘Vikrant Rona’ aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies.

A glimpse of the movie was launched last year on the occasion of Sudeepa’s birthday and released in 3D last year and it created immense buzz for the project, making this one of the most awaited mega film to be released this year. Sudeepa's fans loved it and can't wait for the release of the film. The makers are strategically planning the promotions of the film to match its scale. The title launch of the film was held at The Burj Khalifa and the film had a star-studded teaser launch. It will also release in over 50 countries. 

‘Vikrant Rona’, besides starring Sudeepa as the lead protagonist, will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The film has been presented by Zee studios and is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. It is directed by Anup Bhandari.

Additionally, the film is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.

