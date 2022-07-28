Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Spain: Shakira Rejects Prosecutors' Offer, Faces Tax Trial

Colombian pop singer Shakira has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, her public relations team said Wednesday.

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 11:48 am

Shakira, 45, “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law," the PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement.

Spanish prosecutors charged the singer in 2018 with failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. 

She faces a possible fine and prison sentence if found guilty of tax evasion.

There were no immediate details available on the deal prosecutors offered. No date for the trial has been set.

Shakira's public relations firm said she has deposited the amount she is said to owe with the Spanish Tax Agency and has no pending tax debts.

The residence of the artist is at the core of the case. 

Prosecutors allege she lived mostly in Spain despite having an official residence in the Bahamas.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has two children with Barcelona football star Gerard Pique. 

The couple used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship.

[With Inputs From PTI]

