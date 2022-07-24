'Shakira, Shakira' Chants Rock El Clasico As Barcelona, Real Madrid Fans Boo Gerard Pique In Las Vegas - Video

For starstruck football fans, there is also the small matter of the broken Gerard Pique-Shakira relationship. The star couple parted ways last month after 12 years of relationship. And on Sunday, the fans have their say during the pre-season El Clasico between La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in Las Vegas. (More Football News)

And going by the collective reaction from the thousands of fans, Pique seems to be the culprit. Showing their support for the Columbian pop star during the Soccer Champions Tour 2022 match, the fans booed the Spain international at Allegiant Stadium by shouting "Shakira, Shakira".

Here's the video:

Football fans yelling “Shakira Shakira” at Pique collection #shakira pic.twitter.com/WOOTeFUiR4 — Shakira China (@china_shaki) July 24, 2022

the whole stadium booing pique every single time he touches the ball. Barcelona and Real Madrid fan coming together it's beautiful😍🤣. Never cheat on Shakira #ElClasico #BarcaMadrid #RealMadrid #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/U98TxPDWSS — henok Cronin (@henokcronin) July 24, 2022

After the match, Pique's teammate Jordi Alba tried to play down the incident.

"I don't know what the whistles are about," Alba said. "It's true that we heard it, but I don't think he's too worried about it either. We know him."

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez introduced Pique in the 63rd minute as Eric Garcia's substitute. And every time, Pique touched the ball, fans booed him.

"I think he is much more motivated when he is whistled than when he is applauded... He has been getting whistled at and booed for a long time, but I don't think he is going to lose his sleep over it," Alba added.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 courtesy of a screamer from their new recruit Raphinha.

The Catalans will take on Serie A giants Juventus on Wednesday (July 27) at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. Mexican sides, Club America and CD Guadalajara are the other two teams taking part in the Soccer Champions Tour 2022.