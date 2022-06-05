Shakira And Gerard Pique: The Other Woman, And Legal Troubles - All You Need To Know

Who is the woman Gerard Pique is accused of cheating on Shakira with? This is one of the not-so-subtle questions fans asked when reports of the star couple's 12-year relationship falling apart gripped the media. (More Football News)

Early reports claimed that Pique had left the family’s home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city. And Shakira took the kids on a vacation to Ibiza, without Pique. Reports even claimed that the FC Barcelona legend is involved with an unnamed young blonde girl, aged 20. A rather fitting description of the 'other woman' in any troubled relationship, one would say.

Then on Saturday, Pique and Shakira regretfully confirmed that they are separating.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” read a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm.

Gerrard Pique, 35, is a global star. He won the FIFA World Cup with the Spanish national football team in 2010, a tournament also made famous by Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)". A global superhit that made the beautiful game even more beautiful.

In fact, they started dating during the World Cup in South Africa. They then moved together to Barcelona and started a family, even though without getting married. They are now parents to two children.

Pique, who honed his skills at La Masia and Manchester United academy, not only won trophies with one of the biggest clubs in the world but also created a big enough portfolio for himself as a businessman. In some quarters, he is even billed as a future president of Barcelona.

He is also the founder of Kosmos Holding, which has entered a 25-year deal with the International Tennis Federation to help the Davis Cup become a truly global phenomenon.

But not all his sporting deals are controversy-free. The Barcelona defender has been implicated in a probe looking into the contracts behind the hosting of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Reports claimed that Gerard Pique received commissions worth several million dollars for his role in taking Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. The legendary defender has denied any wrongdoing. But in May, Spanish state prosecutors have opened an investigation.

Shakira, 45, is also having her own legal troubles.

Often hailed as the "Queen of Latin Music", Shakira is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. With a host of international music awards, including multiple Grammys, and global recognition, Shakira formed an enviable partnership with Gerard Pique. Well, until it last.

In 2018, the Colombian pop star was charged with failing to pay USD 15.5 million in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014 in Spain. The following year, she testified and denied any wrongdoing.

But last month, a court in Spain dismissed Shakira’s appeal in the case, in the ratification of a prior court ruling (July 2021).

Shakira is best known for his smash hits -- "La Tortura", "Hips Don't Lie", "Beautiful Liar", "Waka Waka" "Loca", "Chantaje", etc.